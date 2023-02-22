Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Bienville Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 2,054,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

