Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.18.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.22. 1,936,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,667. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.21. The company has a market cap of C$29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

