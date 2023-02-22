TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Up to $20.22

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $21.36. TEGNA shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 1,366,479 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

