TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Up to $20.22

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $21.36. TEGNA shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 1,366,479 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
