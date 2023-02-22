Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.75)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-$2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.52.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,590,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 696,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 454,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 381,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,486,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.