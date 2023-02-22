Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.75)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-$2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.52.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,590,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 696,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 454,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 381,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,486,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.