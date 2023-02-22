Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Down 12%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

