Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.10 ($2.23) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of O2D traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €2.92 ($3.10). The company had a trading volume of 3,493,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

