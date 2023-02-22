Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR:O2D traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €2.92 ($3.10). 3,493,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.41. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.22).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

