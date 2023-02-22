TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TSE T opened at C$27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.33. The company has a market cap of C$39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

