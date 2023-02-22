Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $84,216.32 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 689,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,034. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth about $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

