Tenere Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tenere Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 4.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $162,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

