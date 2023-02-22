TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.18

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.18 and traded as high as C$3.87. TeraGo shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

TeraGo Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

