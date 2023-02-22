Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Decreased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Activity

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $139.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,593. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

