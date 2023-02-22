The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.11. 293,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,702. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

