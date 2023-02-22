The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.05 Per Share

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,078.02 ($12.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,045.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,006.77. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 888 ($10.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.43).
About The Brunner Investment Trust
