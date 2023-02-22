The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. 1,544,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,211. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

