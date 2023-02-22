The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 24,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,173. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.