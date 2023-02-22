The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 24,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,173. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

