The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 1,978,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,674,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEO. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 120,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.