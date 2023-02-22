The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $43.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

