The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 4.9 %

SMG opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Recommended Stories

