The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,430,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 437,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,597. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.25.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

