Theta Network (THETA) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Billion

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $37.66 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00422377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.26 or 0.27979029 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

