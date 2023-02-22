ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $49.88 million and approximately $276,778.97 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

