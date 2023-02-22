Third Point LLC Acquires 400,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 12.6% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Danaher worth $697,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

NYSE:DHR opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.94 and its 200-day moving average is $267.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

