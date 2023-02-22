Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000,000 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,000. Comstock Resources comprises about 0.9% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

