Third Point LLC Buys New Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,514,000. Range Resources accounts for about 1.8% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 1.61% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after buying an additional 133,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

RRC opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

