Third Point LLC Buys Shares of 8,135,000 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,201,000. Bath & Body Works comprises about 4.8% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned about 3.56% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

