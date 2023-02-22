Third Point LLC Invests $51.87 Million in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,000. Comstock Resources makes up about 0.9% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

