Third Point LLC Invests $98.51 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,514,000. Range Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned 1.61% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

