Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $406.42 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $406.42 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00213524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,167.99 or 1.00035129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,497,118,867.669672 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04029807 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $39,910,198.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

