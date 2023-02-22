Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $397.81 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Threshold has a market cap of $397.81 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00213606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,854.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,497,118,867.669672 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04029807 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $39,910,198.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.