Tiger Pacific Capital LP Reduces Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP decreased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,400 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 13.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of KE worth $61,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

