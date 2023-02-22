TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $804.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $84,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

