TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,841,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,425. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

