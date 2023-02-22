Toll Brothers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,804 put options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 3,453 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

TOL stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,583. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

