Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,465 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average volume of 18,429 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,009,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

