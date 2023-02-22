Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.23

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.23 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 51.81 ($0.62). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64), with a volume of 18,928 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £112.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($505,780.35). In related news, insider Richard Last bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,084.78). Also, insider Roger Steven McDowell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($505,780.35). Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

