Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 359,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.82%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 56.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.