trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.63. trivago shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 47,603 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
