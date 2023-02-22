trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.63. trivago shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 47,603 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

