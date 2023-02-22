TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $968.02 million and $41.18 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00420932 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.79 or 0.27883272 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 968,281,617 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

