Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $741,000 Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Twenty Acre Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577,397 shares during the period. Root accounts for 0.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Root were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Root by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Root during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Root by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Root by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Root by 311.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Root from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

