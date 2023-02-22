Twenty Acre Capital LP Increases Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,420 shares during the quarter. U.S. Xpress Enterprises accounts for about 3.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned 2.70% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,238,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 265,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

USX stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

