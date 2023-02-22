Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 4,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twenty Acre Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 9.1% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

