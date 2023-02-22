U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 198,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 500,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $829.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

