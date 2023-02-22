UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €32.50 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €32.50 ($34.57) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.23 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.85 ($30.69). 1,211,669 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.