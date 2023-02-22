Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.97. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 33,000 shares changing hands.

Ucore Rare Metals Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

