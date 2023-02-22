Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.96 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 495,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

