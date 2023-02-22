Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Unisys’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Stock Up 1.3 %

Unisys stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 531,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,400.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 1,695.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unisys by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

