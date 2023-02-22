United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.50. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
United Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.
United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United Bancorp
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
