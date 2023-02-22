United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.50. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

