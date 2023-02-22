Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.87 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 47,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a P/E ratio of 493.83 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

