UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00013602 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $2.48 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.47479128 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,268,858.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

